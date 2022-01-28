news, local-news,

As we begin another school year this week, it is important to remind residents of their responsibilities in and around schools. Children are our greatest gift, and it is important we do everything we can to keep them safe. That is why it is vital for drivers to take extra care and slow down to 40 kilometres per hour around schools. School zones are now in force, with most operating from 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm. To make it easier for drivers to be aware, most school zones will also have flashing lights operating to alert drivers. It's also important to remember the rules around school buses. When you see those flashing lights on the back of the bus remember to keep an eye out for children. By law it's a requirement to slow down to the 40 kilometre an hour speed limit, even if you're not in a school zone. To help keep children safe around schools, council has also installed yellow bollard signage to clearly identify 'No Parking - Pick Up/Drop Off' zones around local primary schools. These signs have been designed to indicate the beginning and end of all No Parking - Pick Up/Drop Off zones as well as provide information regarding road rules when using these zones. Whether you are driving your kids to school or even walking them, it is important to keep all these rules in mind and keep safety front of mind. I wish all our local students and teachers the best of luck for 2022.

Camden Matters with Theresa Fedeli: Keep children safe around schools