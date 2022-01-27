Police investigation launched into fatal motorcycle crash at Leppington

news, local-news, Police, ambulance, fire, ambarvale, campbelltown, frnsw

A motorcycle rider has died in a single-vehicle crash in Leppington overnight. Emergency services were called to Price Ridge, Leppington at 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 26) following reports a motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. A NSW Police statement said the rider - a 23-year-old man - was ejected from the vehicle and sustained significant head injuries. The statement said Camden Police Area Command officers and Macarthur Highway Patrol attended the scene and commenced CPR prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics. "Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene," the statement said. "A crime scene was established, and an investigation launched into the circumstances surrounding the crash. "A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner." Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

