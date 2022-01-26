news, local-news,

One of Camden's best in blue has been honoured for her outstanding service as part of this year's Australia Day Honours. Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty was one of the 10 recipients of this year's Australian Police Medal (APM). The APM was established in 1986 and is now announced twice a year, on Australia Day and the Queen's Birthday in June. Acting NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the awards reflected the dedication of each employee to the NSW Police Force and the people of NSW. "It is a great honour to recognise the exceptional careers of these employees and pay tribute to their commitment, professionalism and dedication," Acting Commissioner Webb said. "I am proud that these individuals represent the organisation and thank them for their ongoing contribution to policing." Detective Superintendent Doherty joined the NSW Police Force in 1992 and was first posted to the Campbelltown Police Station and later to Bankstown and Flemington, where in 1995 she began a long and distinguished career in criminal investigation and was designated as a Detective in 1998. She was promoted to the rank of Detective Sergeant in 2004 at the Liverpool Local Area Command and in 2008 moved to the State Crime Command. Detective Superintendent Doherty was then promoted to the rank of Inspector as Investigations Manager, Professional Standards Command in 2011 followed by postings to the Camden Local Area Command as Crime Manager and later as Coordinator of the State Crime Command Drug and Firearms Squad. A NSW Police Force statement said she was promoted to the rank of Detective Superintendent taking command of the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad in 2021. "Detective Superintendent Doherty directs serious and complex criminal investigations involving child abuse, adult sexual assault, abductions with the intent of sexual assault, online child exploitation with determination and courage," the statement said. "Having led Strike Force Myosoti in relation to the illegal sale of firearms on the black market, she was acknowledged in 2020 for Excellence in Criminal Investigation by the NSWPF Detectives Board, with her investigation resulting in organisational change in how firearms are tracked nationally. "Detective Superintendent Doherty is a committee member of the Australasian Council of Women and Policing and is acknowledged as an outstanding police officer and criminal investigator, driven with a passion and commitment to the policing profession for over 29 years." Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said the 10 recipients exemplified dedication to the force and a strong commitment to community. "Police go above and beyond to serve and protect our community every day and these worthy recipients are shining examples of that," Deputy Premier Toole said. "While they have diverse stories, they share many similar traits including a focus on building relationships with their communities, supporting victims of crime and their families and a commitment to nurturing those same traits in other officers coming through the ranks."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/34fbf302-f717-440f-82d6-e7479db2d731.JPG/r0_190_5641_3377_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg